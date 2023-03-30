Competition everywhere for new-look Charlotte 49ers football team

New coach and plethora of transfers settle into spots during spring practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers are practicing this spring with a new look.

The colors are the same. The uniforms are the same.

But the team is nearly entirely different.

New head coach Biff Poggi not only brought in a new recruiting class, but also a cavalry of transfers.

"This is a completely new football team," Poggi said.

The 49ers new roster is dotted with players from Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, where Poggi served as head coach.

Caught up with new @CharlotteFTBL coach @BiffPoggi after today's practice. Tons of turnover on the roster, but Poggi likes what they've put together so far, with competition at every spot.



They'll play the 4/22 spring game like a real game, and coaches will "draft" their players

There are also several players from Big Ten schools, and one from an SEC school, Demon Clowney who's here from Ole Miss.

"We have to change the mindset of the program," Clowney, a defensive lineman who also played at Saint Frances, said. "Bring something different. It wasn't a very good program last year so we're trying to turn that around."

After a promising first few seasons under former coach Will Healy, the 49ers turned in a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2022, leading to Healy's dismissal.

Poggi is emphasizing the offensive and defensive lines.

Another transfer on that defensive line is Julius Welschof, who comes from the Michigan Wolverines where Poggi served as an assistant.

"There's a lot of competition, everyone wants to prove themselves," Welschof said. "Competition is high. That only gets us better on defense and offense. That's a good thing."

Poggi says that no starting postitions are set yet, including quarterback.

Xavier Williams returns after showing flashes in spot duty in 2022.

Redshirt Junior James Foster, a former Texas A&M transfer is back as well, as is Steven Johnson along with incoming freshman Carson Black.

Poggi also brought in senior Jalon Jones, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound transfer from Bethune-Cookman, by way of Jackson State and Saint Frances Academy.

"We've got six really good ones. I mean that," Poggi said. "We have no idea who that's going to be. But I am a person that will play multiple quarterbacks."