'I couldn't believe it' | Concord's Leaky Black suits up for Hornets after career at UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not long after going undrafted, Concord's Leaky Black got the call from the Charlotte Hornets, who signed him to a two-way contract.

"I couldn't believe that it happened," Black said.

That means this Carolina kid got to be a Tar Heel and a Hornet.

"It's actually a dream come true," he said. "Growing up, I never would have thought I would play for North Carolina and then play for the home team, Charlotte Hornets."

Growing up in the area, Black actually forged a friendship with Hornets' all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker.

"Went to his house a few times," Black said. "He kind of took me under his wing a little bit."

And for the Hornets, it wasn't just a feel-good story. It sounds like they really wanted him on the roster.

"My agent was telling me they were calling like almost every day," Black said.

Black was a high school star at both Concord and Cox Mill, winning a state championship with the Chargers.

He kept his commitment to North Carolina, where over the course of five seasons, he became known for his defense.

"Roy Williams had a lot of great talent ahead of me," Black said. "So I had to find my way to get on the court."

Last season, Black defended now-Hornets teammate Brandon Miller, holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft to a 4-of-21 performance.

"He's a hell of a player. His instincts to score the ball are so natural," Black said. "Unfortunately he ran into me that night. That's just what I do."

That defensive mindset will help Black get on the court in the NBA, but he's also wanting to show off his offensive skills.

"I felt that's something I didn't really get to do at North Carolina," Black said. "That's something I've been working on."

While it's fitting that Black ended up with the Hornets, no matter what NBA team snagged him, he'd never be far from home.

On the back of his right arm, he has a "704" tattoo. On his right shoulder? Concord is inked in black.

"It means everything," Black said. "Being a little kid growing up in Concord, everyone kind of knew the potential I had to be an NBA player. So they kind of took care of me. This is all I know. I love Concord to death."

