Consistency key for Charlotte 49ers in 2022

The team narrowly missed its second bowl appearance in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers had great moments in program history in 2021, like beating Duke for its first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent.

But those were balanced out with low points, like losing five of six games to finish the season, missing out on what had seemed like a sure bowl appearance.

"We haven't built a program yet," coach Will Healy said. "I think these guys are hungry to build a program. It's not about one season. We don't just want to go win a bowl game one time. We want to create a culture and a program that's sustainable and continues success. Not one that has ups and downs and peaks and valleys. We had peaks and valleys last year -- incredible moments, started hot, could've started even hotter, and we didn't finish well."

Will Healy returns Chris Reynolds, who he jokes is his "35-year-old quarterback."

The sixth-year signal caller from Davie County is the program's all-time leading passer.

Your 2022 @CharlotteFTBL 49ers.



(I’d imagine the team will post a better photo later) pic.twitter.com/V6Xmlc3YG1 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 11, 2022

He and fellow captain and receiver Victor Tucker are motivated by the inconsistent 2021 season, to try and leave the program and C-USA on top.

"As a competitor you definitely remember how last season ended, and things that went wrong. Yeah, it's been motivating."

Charlotte begins the season with a league game at FAU on Aug. 27.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.