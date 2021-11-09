Consuegra becomes all-time winningest coach in Charlotte 49ers women's basketball history

Charlotte defeats Richmond to open season

Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach Cara Consuegra is now the all-time winningest coach in program history.

The 49ers defeated Richmond, 63-45 on the road to open the season Tuesday, giving Consuegra her record 176th victory.

"Not many coaches get the longevity I’ve been afforded," Consuegra said. "I appreciate all the support I’ve gotten over the years from Judy Rose to Mike Hill and everybody else with the way they have treated me."

Consuegra is in her 11th season and has an overall winning percentage of .584 (176-125).

"Most importantly," Consuegra said. "I’m just thankful for all the relationships from my coaching staff."

Charlotte was selected in the pre-season as the best team in Conference USA and returns home to play North Carolina on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.





