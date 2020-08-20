Cooper hopes to make return to Carolinas special

Havelock native and former Gamecocks star signed with Panthers this off-season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pharoh is an unforgettable name as it is -- especially in the Carolinas.

Pharoh Cooper is from Havelock, NC, played for South Carolina, and has the ability to make unforgettable plays.

Now he hopes he can do that for the Panthers.

"When my agent talked to me about Carolina I kind of got excited," said Cooper, who signed with the Panthers in March, "an opportunity I wanted to take advantage of being back home."

Cooper was a two-time all-SEC player for the Gamecocks as a receiver and return man.

But taking back kicks has been his specialty in the pros.

In 2017 he led the NFL with a kick return average of 27.4 yards, and took one back 103 yards for a score while with the LA Rams.

He was named First-team All-Pro for his work as a return specialist.

"Explosive plays man," said Cooper, who also spent time with the Cardinals and Bengals. "Get the ball back to the offense, whether it be a fair catch, 20 yard gain, 50 yard gain. Just trying to make explosive plays every time."

The Panthers could use that.

The team has not had a kick or punt returned for a score in the last two seasons.

While there's competition for the position -- Cooper was brought in to Carolina to change that stat.