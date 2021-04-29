Could Maiden's Caleb Farley be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Looking at where Mock Drafts place the Virginia Tech cornerback

MAIDEN, N.C. — Maiden, North Carolina fancies itself as the "Biggest Little Football Town In The World."

On Thursday night, it could be worldwide for a few minutes.

Former Blue Devils standout Caleb Farley is talented enough to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The only thing preventing that from happening is are recent back procedures, and the fear from some teams that it could be an ongoing problem for the former Virginia Tech cornerback.

According to NFL.com, Farley "originally was injured while deadlifting in early 2019, herniating his L5 disc and bulging his S1 joint -- the spinal motion segment at the base of the lumbar spine that helps transfer loads into the pelvis and legs."

Dr. Robert Watkins, who performed the surgery, told teams that Farley should be cleared to participate in July training camp, according to NFL.com.

At 6-foot-2 and a productive college career, Farley likely would have been the top cornerback selected if not for the back issue.

Farley also suffered a torn ACL.

Here's where some mock drafts had him being selected just a few hours before the first round.

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein): After first round

NFL.com (Peter Schrager): No. 26 to Cleveland Browns

ESPN.com (Mel Kiper Jr.): No. 28 to New Orleans Saints

NBC Sports: No. 22 to Tennessee Titans

Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Wanting to protect his family, especially two years after his mother, Robin, died of Cancer, was important.

His head coach at Maiden told WCNC Charlotte, the entire town is rooting for Farley.

"The most competitive person I've ever been around. I know he's going to be successful in the NFL," said Will Byrne. "I don't know how I could go through something like that. All those emotions behind all of that. Just can't be more proud of a person."

Been the weirdest year of my life but i proved something to myself and I’m thankful 🙏🏽🖤 — Caleb 👑 (@IamCalebFarley) April 28, 2021