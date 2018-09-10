CONCORD - Cox Mill basketball star Wendell Moore Jr., will play his college basketball at Duke University.

Five five-star rated SF chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest, on Monday night at a ceremony in the school's auditorium.

Moore says he told Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after his official visit.

"Right before I got in the car I told him I was coming," said Moore. "He was ecstatic."

Who wouldn't be? The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Moore is one of the nation's top recruits, and is a part of USA Basketball's U-17 team.

Moore says Krzyzewski sees big things for him at Duke.

"That I can develop in to one of the greatest players to ever come out of Duke," Moore said. "He sees me there for one year, if that's the case so be it, if not I'm just going to try and win national championships for a long time there"

© 2018 WCNC