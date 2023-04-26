Cullen Jones speaks on the importance of teaching people how to swim

Cullen Jones, a four-time Olympic medalist, is hosting swimming classes on Saturday as he continues to advocate on the importance of learning the skill.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Olympic medalist is on a mission to get people from all backgrounds to learn how to swim.

Cullen Jones, a four-time medalist with Team USA, spoke with WCNC Charlotte ahead of the Kappa Swim Klub pilot event hosted by Jones. The event will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Capacity has already been met for the event.

The purpose of the event will be to provide swimming lessons and swimwear to anyone interested in learning how to swim.

Jones believes it's important to bring awareness about drowning, which hurts children in minority communities the worst.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to four and the second-leading cause of death for children aged five to 14.

There are an estimated 11 deaths per day from drowning, according to the CDC. Black people are 1.5 times more likely to drown than White people. Black children aged 10-14 are 3.6 times more likely to drown than White children in the same age group.

More than 50 percent of Black and Hispanic people have reported being unable to swim or swim adequately, according to one study. Meanwhile, over 30 percent of White people said the same in the study.

Jones is hoping to slowly lower those numbers by starting events like the one on Saturday.

"This is a universal problem," said Jones. "So when I decide I'm going to try this pilot and people are acceptive, it's a blessing."

Jones says a near-drowning experience as a child prompted his parents to get him swimming lessons and jumpstarted his life-long interest in the sport.

"It's become my life's mission," said Jones. "This is my way of giving back. We have 'Make a Splash' which focuses on children. The Kappa Swim Klub will also do the same but we want to talk with undergraduate students as well... We know that once we have someone that knows how to swim, and if they become a parent, there's an 88 percent chance they will teach their child."

Jones competed for Team USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. He won two gold medals in the 4x100 m medley relay, setting a world record with the team in 2008. He also won two silver medals, one in the 50 m freestyle event and one in the 4x100 m freestyle relay.