During a busy day full of media interviews in New York City, Dale Earnhardt Jr., took some time out to talk to NBC Charlotte about NASCAR, fatherhood, home improvement, and more.

Earnhardt, who will be part of NASCAR's return to NBC this weekend, spoke to WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.

Q: Did you take any broadcasting tips from Larry Sprinkle after appearing with him on NBC Charlotte?

A: We had to get up pretty early to get that done. It was still dark out when we were in studio. That was a real treat for me, because Larry has been a popular icon in Charlotte for so many years. I really enjoyed that.

Q: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., have won 12 of the 16 races so far this year. Do you see a dark horse driver giving them a run?

A: There's not going to be a dark horse, I don't believe, that can jump in to this conversation. That's what I believe to be three of the four favorites going in to Homestead. Who can challenge those guys? I'll list a few: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer.

Q: What's the maddest you've ever been on a race track?

A: We ran out of gas at Pocono. It was going to be close, we were estimating that we would be a quarter, to a half lap short. And I had been saving so we thought we might get to the finish line. We ran out with two laps to go. We weren't even close on the estimate. I was so upset.

Q: Your baby girl Isla, what's been the biggest surprise about being a dad?

A: The amount of dedication that it takes to be a parent. Just the typical day-to-day responsibility. I've been around to see my friends have children, my sister have kids. I thought I was a witness to what was going on. But man I had no idea. When we bring Isla home she depends on Amy and myself to do everything. There's nothing that anybody could say or do to prepare me for that.

Q: Your show on DIY, Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy, has been a hit. You're a handy guy. Is there anything you can't fix?

A: The air conditioning unit. Any time the AC goes down, I'm not going to get up there to know what to do to fix it. We call in the expert for that. I can fix electrical issues, wiring, electronics as far as TV. When it comes to AC, I don't know much about it.

