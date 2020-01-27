DALLAS — No Dallas Mavericks player will wear the number 24 again in honor of Kobe Bryant, Mavs owner Mark Cuban said in a statement Sunday.

"Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick," Cuban wrote in the statement.

Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple sources. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine victims in the crash, according to ESPN. There were no survivors.

Read Cuban's full statement below:

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

