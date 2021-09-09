x
Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets

Carolina's new QB looks to resurrect his career in Charlotte
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Baltimore Ravens during a joint practice hosted by Carolina at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold faces his former team on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the season opener. 

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but was traded to Carolina after going 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets. 

"I didn't do my job to the best of my abilities," Darnold said.

The Jets replaced him with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who will get the start. 

Darnold is hoping to jumpstart his career in Carolina, where he has more weapons to work with, including 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers last year in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. 

"Honestly, we're all excited in the locker room to just play football," Darnold said. "Play in front of a crowd, especially here in Charlotte."

The Jets are in rebuild mode under first-year coach Robert Saleh after a 2-14 season.

