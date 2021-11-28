Duke's Cutcliffe won't return after 'mutual' separation

The announcement comes after the Blue Devils wrapped up a three-win season.

RALEIGH, N.C. — David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s football coach after the school announced a “mutual agreement for separation” following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.

The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami.

Cutcliffe, Duke Agree on Separationhttps://t.co/p9veZJFZ7G — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 28, 2021

That marked the first winless league slate for Duke under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.

Cutcliffe had transformed Duke from one of the nation's worst programs into a regular bowl contender. But the Blue Devils had slid badly over the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.