ATLANTA, Ga. -- Miami-based hedge fund manager David Tepper arrived in Atlanta Monday night for the NFL meetings.

NFL owners will vote Tuesday on whether to approve or reject Tepper's purchase of the Carolina Panthers. Last week, Tepper and the Panthers agreed on a record $2.275 billion price tag.

Outgoing owner Jerry Richardson is expected to attend the NFL meetings in Atlanta this week, a source tells NBC Charlotte.

According to the source, Richardson will be at the meetings with COO Tina Becker.

Once Tepper is voted in, he is allowed to attend the meetings, but not vote because the deal is not expected to close until July.

The NFL's investigation on workplace sexual harassment and racial misconduct allegations against Richardson is ongoing.

Richardson announced the sale of the team in December 2017 after a bombshell Sports Illustrated report first revealed those allegations.

The 81-year-old has been the team's only owner after bringing the franchise to the Carolinas in 1995.

