Kellan Grady scores 32 for the Wildcats in their win over George Mason

Kellan Grady had a season-high 32 points as Davidson routed George Mason 99-67 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Wildcats will face second-seeded VCU in the conference semifinals on Saturday night at 9 p.m.

Davidson crushes George Mason 99-67 and moves to A-10 semis tomorrow where the Wildcats meet VCU. Hear from them tonight at 11 on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1o2P3pMfVc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 6, 2021

Davidson hit 17-of-31 (.548) three pointers, and got 20 points from Hyungjung Lee to help in the winning effort.