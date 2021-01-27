Davidson basketball suspends activities after COVID-19 positive test

Davidson Basketball announced Wednesday it has suspended all activity after a 'Tier 1' positive test within the program.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson Basketball announced Wednesday it is suspending all activity after a "Tier 1" member of the program testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, Tier 1 personnel include players, coaches and staff members whose job requires close contact. Davidson's game against St. Bonaventure scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 has been postponed to an unannounced date.

This is the third postponement of the season for Davidson. Games against Virginia Commonwealth and Saint Louis were also postponed.

Davidson is currently 10-5 on the season riding a four-game winning streak.

BREAKING: Davidson men's basketball has paused activities due to a positive COVID-19 test "among Tier 1 personnel"



Tier 1: athletes, coaches, staff



The Wildcats game vs. St. Bonaventure on Saturday has been postponed.@wcnc #cbb — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 27, 2021