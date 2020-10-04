DAVIDSON, N.C. — College athletes across the country took part in a virtual 5-k this week -- called Last Shift -- it was held to honor seniors in spring sports -- who's final season abruptly ended.

"Sent out the registration to the whole team, talked to the coaches and everyone was on board really quickly," said junior field hockey player at Davidson, Corynne Hammit.

The entire Davidson Field Hockey team took part.

"I'm so proud of the way they've all approached this and stayed connected," coach Zoe Almquist. "I think it reminds me there's a bigger picture out there."

The Wildcats took the streets of where-ever they lived: from Kentucky to New Jersey. And of course, wore their recognizable Davidson athletic gear.

"Someone in my town who's son plays football at Davidson saw me running and was like hi!" said Natalie Naticchia.

Proceeds from the run benefit The Headstrong Foundation, to support those affected by cancer.

Thousands of images flooded social media the day of the run with the hash-tag Last Shift 2020

Naticchia: "Seeing everyone's stories was reminding you that you are doing things with your teammates even though it's not side by side."

"It made me really happy and it felt like even though we're far apart," said freshman Amani Sodhi. "This team is my home."

"Seeing a really good part of a bad situation," Hammit said, "and I think our whole team kind of saw that. It has been really sweet the way people have responded."

