Davidson reclaims Hornets' Nest trophy

Wildcats defeat rival Charlotte on the road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 32 points as Davidson topped Charlotte 75-58.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson, which won its fourth straight game.

Aly Khalifa had 18 points for the 49ers.

Right back where it belongs



The 2021 Battle for the Hornets’ Nest is OURS. pic.twitter.com/WxH3jQcUc0 — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) December 1, 2021

With the victory, the Wildcats reclaimed the Hornets' Nest trophy after the 49ers won twice in a row.

Davidson has now won the rivalry game seven of the last nine meetings.

The Wildcats are now 5-2 on the season after four-straight victories.

"I think our defense was superb," coach Bob McKillop said. "We defended a very difficult offense."