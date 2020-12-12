Davidson routes Georgia Southern as 49ers lose to App State

Wildcats hit 17 three-point attempts

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson's Carter Collins scored a career-high 23 points in the Wildcats 77-45 route of Georgia Southern at home on Friday night.

Collins and his teammates hit 17-of-33 three-point attempts in the victory.

“I just happened to be the one to knock the shots down tonight,” he said. “I was just getting open in rhythm, and the rim just opened up.”

Davdison improved to 3-2 on the season and will host rival Charlotte on Tuesday night at 7 p.m., in the Battle for the Hornets' Nest Trophy.

The 49ers came up short on Friday, allowing Appalachian State to come back and win 61-57 at Halton Arena.

Charlotte held a 33-24 halftime advantage, but a spell of about 8 minutes without a field goal doomed for the 49ers, who fall to 1-3.