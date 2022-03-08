Davidson sweeps top A-10 awards

Wildcats place several players on All-Conference team

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson took home the top two conference awards on Tuesday.

Bob McKillop is the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year and Luka Brajkovic is the league's Player of the Year.

Brajkovic averages 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. In the regular season he shot 58.7% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-10 senior from Austria is the fourth Davidson player to win the league's top honor in the Wildcats' eight-year tenure in the A-10.

McKillop has now been honored as a league's best coach, with nine of those honors coming in the Southern Conference.

Brajkovic was also named first team All-Conference. Joining him is Hyunjung Lee.

Foster Loyer was named second team All-Conference.

Davidson (25-5) is the top seed in the A-10 Tournament this week in Washington, D.C.