DAVIDSON, N.C. — In her third season, Davidson womens basketball coach Gayle Fulks has her Wildcats trending up yet again.

After posting win totals of 12 and 17 in her first two seasons, Fulks has Davidson at 13-9 with seven games left in the regular season.

Davidson is also 6-3 in conference play, just three games behind first-place Dayton.

After two-straight tough losses, Davidson travels to St. Bonaventure for a Noon tip on Sunday.

"Non-conference play we were up and down and we got going right at the start of conference and got things moving in the right direction," said Fulks. "It's been fun. Almost five people averaging double figures. We've been sharing the ball. And really scoring it well. The last two have been tough, but we're going to get back on track this weekend."