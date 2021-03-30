Davidson's Grady transfers to Kentucky

Guard was sixth player to join program's 2,000-point club

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After four seasons at Davidson, guard Kellan Grady will finish his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky.

Grady averaged at least 17.1 points per game in all four seasons with Davidson, and will join Kentucky as a graduate transfer.

"First, I want to express my eternal gratitude for Davidson College, Coach McKillop and his entire staff for giving me the opportunity to represent Davidson for the last four years," Grady said. "It has truly been an incredible experience an d has made me a better player — and more importantly, a better person."

Added famed Kentucky coach John Calipari: "Kellan has established himself as one of the best players in the country. His size, his skills, his scoring ability and his playmaking ability speak volumes to the player that he is."

The 6-foot-5 Boston native is a four-time All-A-10 selection, twice making the first team.