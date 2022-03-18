Davidson's McKillop and Michigan State's Izzo finally face off

The coaches have combined for 1,299 career wins

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As high-profile college basketball coaches, Bob McKillop (Davidson) and Tom Izzo (Michigan State) know each other well.

But they've never coached against one another.

That will change Friday night, as their teams square off in the NCAA Tournament's first round in Greenville.

"He's done a hell of a job there," Izzo said.

Both have enjoyed success and longevity.

McKillop has been at Davidson since 1989 and won 634 games.

Izzo has been at Michigan State since 1995 and has won 665 games.

Two of the best players each has ever coached are now teammates in the NBA.

"The first time I ever spent any time with him we were out watching Steph (Curry) and Draymond (Green) about four or five years ago in the playoffs," Izzo said. "I just think he's a hell of a guy, I really do."

This marks the tenth time McKillop has guided Davidson to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2018.