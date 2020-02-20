DAVIDSON, N.C. — On a typical day at Davidson's women's basketball practice, Andrea Robinson is being her typical self.

"She's making everybody laugh," said coach Gayle Fulks, "and everybody smile."

Added Robinson: "I definitely don't like to be limited by things. And I haven't let this limit me."

Robinson is sitting this year out. In fact, the promising forward from Maryland has been out since early in her sophomore season when she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

"It was shocking," said Robinson.

Fulks remembers how hard it was to tell the rest of the team.

"It hit me," she said. "It hit all of us."

Robinson had been having trouble getting through practice without being winded. She also had a pain in her hip that would not go away. After testing, doctors diagnosed Robinson with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which affects blood cells and bone marrow.

After the shock of the diagnosis wore off, Robinson's positive outlook shined through.

"She already had the plan organized in her head and was ready to start fighting it in that moment," said Fulks.

Fulks and Robinson's teammates have been amazed at how she handled the diagnosis from the beginning.

"I have had someone describe it to me that I have handled this situation just like having a common cold -- oh you'll get over it," said Robinson.

But of course, Leukemia is far from the common cold.

Robinson ultimately underwent a bone marrow transplant, and has faced many rounds of chemotherapy.

"Chemo is not fun," she said. "You're just tired all the time."

Mostly, Robinson missed her two passions -- basketball and school.

"I am a nerd," she said, "I really like my schoolwork. I like being with my teammates but I really miss my physics work, you know?"

Robinson came back to campus last year and hoped to practice or even play this year. But she had a setback when her transplant had a bad reaction. She still struggles to keep up with reduced lung function.

However, Robinson is still very much a part of the team.

"I really focused on being present with my voice and my leadership," she said, "and being able to cheer on the sidelines and be present that way."

And her teammates are glad to have her be a part of it. Sometimes they wear her No. 3 jersey during games and for the last few seasons, Davidson has held an "orange out" game, with orange representing Leukemia.

Meanwhile, Robinson continues to fight with an amazing attitude.

"I'm able to get through it just because I know eventually it will get better.

she said. "I'm still here, still breathing, still able to come to school. You have to be appreciative of that."

