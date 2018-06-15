CHARLOTTE - For the first time since his four-game suspension was announced, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis spoke to the assembled media, and also provided more clarity on to how long he'll play.

In April it was announced that Davis, now in his 14th NFL offseason, had violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Davis then announced in a video that an estrogen blocker triggered the positive test.

After the Panthers wrapped up minicamp on Thursday, Davis provided some more details on the violation.

"It was definitely something that was unintentional," Davis said. "It wasn’t something that I was doing deliberately."

Davis said the positive test came from a product he had used for about eight years: "You don’t expect a different result last time I used it than I did the other eight years that I used it."

Davis says the next problem came during the timing of the appeals process.

"You don’t find out as a player until a month or two after you’ve failed the test," he said. "It’s hard to go back and test that particular product that you’ve taken."

Now 35, Davis indicated after the 2017 season that this year would be his last, because it is the last year of his contract.

But in the video announcing his suspension in April, Davis said: "maybe this isn't my last year."

On Thursday Davis doubled down when asked if he'd be open to playing beyond 2018.

"I’m very open to that possibility," he said. "I’ve proven without a doubt I can still play the game. I’m still out here running around, moving just as fast as any of these younger guys."

© 2018 WCNC