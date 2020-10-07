Dell and Steph Curry playing golf with Aaron Rodgers Friday

The three will take the course in Round 1 of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBA superstar Steph Curry, his father and former player Dell and Aaron Rodgers, will all team up for some golf on Friday.

The three are Round 1 partners at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Organizers were still able to put on the charity event, with no fans, despite the pandemic.

"I've had a chance to play with Aaron in the past and of course with Steph," Dell said. "Those guys are good friends. They're good golfers. Hopefully the old guy can keep up."

Dell and Steph have been famously competitive at the event.

Dell said he's already up 1-0 in matches as of Friday morning.

"I held my own," said Dell. "He had a three-hour drive. Maybe the drive hit him a little bit. Any time I can beat up on my sons at the golf course, it's a good day."

Steph and his Golden State Warriors are not invited to the NBA's "bubble" to restart the season in Orlando. But younger son, Seth, is.

He's averaging 12.6 points and shooting a career-high 45.3 percent from three for the Dallas Mavericks.

"He's super excited," Dell said. "He's looking forward to the sprint towards the end."

Dell Curry said if he was a current player, he would opt to play at the bubble.