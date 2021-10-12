Demaryius Thomas, former Georgia Tech and NFL star, dies at 33 at metro Atlanta home | What we know

Thomas was a native of Laurens County in central Georgia who later found stardom in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets and then the NFL.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The sports world and communities from Colorado to Georgia were rocked on Thursday night by the news of the death of Demaryius Thomas, a former Georgia Tech and Denver Broncos star who was just 33 years old.

Thomas, a native of Laurens County in central Georgia who later found stardom in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets and then the NFL, is being mourned by fans and peers and remembered by teammates as someone who was "one of the most powerful and graceful and smooth athletes I’ve ever been around."

NFL Network's James Jones said "BayBay," as friends and teammates referred to Thomas, was "full of personality" and a "great dude, great teammate, loved his family."

Here's what we know about Thomas' sudden passing: