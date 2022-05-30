Denny Hamlin wins marathon race for his first Coca-Cola 600 victory

Race is longest in NASCAR Cup Series history at 413 laps

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600 pole on Saturday, and the race on Sunday.

But a whole lot happened in between.

The race was the longest in NASCAR Cup Series history, at 413 laps.

It took 5 hours, 16 minutes to complete, and saw 18 cautions, 31 lead changes and 13 separate leaders.

Wrecks were plenty, from Ryan Blaney catching grass and collecting a dozen cars on his way out, to a late-night flip by Chris Buescher, who would be ok.