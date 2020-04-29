CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite being canceled this year, the Wells Fargo Championship will still raise over $1 million for local charities.

Tournament Director Gary Sobba told WCNC Charlotte that between the tournament, and Wells Fargo bank, $1.2 million will be raised for over a dozen local organizations.

"It may be the biggest sporting even in North Carolina," Sobba said. "When that goes away the economic impact is massive. By all metrics we were going to have a phenomenal year. It was going to be a record year."

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship will be played in Washington, D.C., as Quail Hollow Club prepares to host the President's Cup in Sept. 2021.

The championship will return to Charlotte in the spring of 2022.

