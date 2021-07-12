DJ Moore named Panthers nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

On Tuesday, Moore partnered with Academy Sports to host a shopping spree for at-risk youth in Mecklenburg County.

The honor is bestowed to one league player every season for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Moore's organization "Moore2Life Foundation" supports at-risk youth and families with resources, education and mentorship.

Moore grew up with a single Mom in Philadelphia and witnessed gunshots, sirens and violence on a regular basis.

"Growing up in Philadelphia and seeing people give back to try to make a difference, and then having my daughter Ari, really inspired me to give back too," Moore said. "Through my foundation, I want to try and change things for other people so that they don't have to experience some of the things that I experienced."

Moore's annual philanthropy includes school supplies, Thanksgiving meals and holiday toy distributions.

He also provided more than 250 students at Hawthorne Academy, a high-needs school in Charlotte, with food security and new backpacks.

In July, Moore hosted a free youth football camp in Philadelphia that impacted 100 underserved children, and provided more than $30,000 in support, gifts, food and equipment.

He also hosted a camp in Charlotte for 100 at-risk youth.

At the conclusion of both camps, each participant received a new bicycle.

Moore will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season and as a nominee, will receive up to $40,000 in donations in their name to their charity of choice, through the NFL and Nationwide.

The winner will receive a $250,000 donation.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will be presented at the NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Fans can also use the hashtag #WPMOYChallengeMoore. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7-Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.