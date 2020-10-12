Donate canned goods, and win a signed Hornets jersey or Jordans

1st Annual Hello Neighbor Food Drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank

What started out as a neighbor hood idea, turned in to action, and now impact.

Local realtor Jeff Welliver teamed up with loan officer Tara Conduragis to try and help put food on the tables of local families in need.

The pair then partnered with Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts to put together a two-week food drive that will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Actually giving back to the community and actually putting food on the plates of the less fortunate during this holiday season," Welliver said,

"that was all three of our main goals."

Originally hoping to fill three boxes full of canned goods, there are now about six ready to be taken to the food bank.

"The amount of boxes that people have filled is amazing," said Spencer Farrell, a managing partner at Heist. "That's really awesome because this is going to go on somebody's table."

The event, which culminates Friday night at the brewery, was tied together by the group's love for the local Brightwalk Community neighborhood.

"This holiday season we're just trying to make a difference," said Conduragis of PrimeLine Capital. "And let people know that people need help still. They still need food this time of year."

Adding a local sports twist to the event, those who donate canned goods are entered in a raffle to win several items, including a signed Hornets jersey from P.J. Washington, or a pair of Air Jordans.

"It's awesome," said Welliver. "People are excited about it. But I think they're more excited about giving back to the community."

The group hopes to make the holiday food drive annual, and to add another food drive in the middle of the year, when people still need help.

To donate, take canned goods to Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts at 1030 Woodward Ave., in Charlotte.