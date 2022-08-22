Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB

Drake Maye will start for the Tar Heels against Florida A&M, Mack Brown said. He was competing with Jacolby Criswell to replace Sam Howell, who left for the NFL.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday.

The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.

"Drake has earned the right," Brown said.

Maye was competing with Jacolby Criswell to replace Sam Howell, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders this spring. It's unclear if Maye and Criswell will share reps in the opening game.

"We just felt like Drake should walk out there first," Brown said. "There's very little difference between the two."

Maye played in four games last season with most of his action coming against Wofford. Criswell started that game.

Maye's older brother, Luke, was a basketball star at UNC. Their father, Mark, played football at UNC in the 1980s.

