x
Citadel coach and Charlotte native Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, taken to hospital

Baucom was helped off the floor by medical personnel and taken to Duke University Hospital, according to The Citadel.
Credit: (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. — The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was taken to a hospital after collapsing barely a minute into a game against No. 5 Duke.

The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped out of the gym.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school.

Baucom, a Charlotte native and UNCC graduate attended North Mecklenburg High School where he also coached. He also coached an AAU team, Charlotte Royals, and was a Davidson College assistant and played at UNC Charlotte.

