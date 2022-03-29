Duke arrives in New Orleans ahead of Final Four

Blue Devils await clash with rival North Carolina Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The Duke Blue Devils arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday night, four days before they take on rival North Carolina in the Final Four.

The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the storied foes has the week feeling like another Super Bowl in the Big Easy, full of fans and fantastical storylines.

"I know there's going to be TV, radio, a Duke guy, a Carolina guy and they're going to be talking stupid stuff to one another," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "That means nothing. But that's what sports for fans is about. It's not for coaches. And it's not for players."

Last practice flicks 📸 pic.twitter.com/H1ToSOddHV — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 30, 2022

Krzyzewski is coaching in his record 13th and final, Final Four, while seeking his sixth national championship.

In his way are the scorching hot Tar Heels, who used their win in Durham to close the season as a catalyst for a March run.

In the tournament, North Carolina has knocked off half of last year's Final Four field (Baylor, UCLA), bookended with dominant wins over Marquette and Saint Peter's.

All setting up the 258th, and perhaps most highly-anticipated, matchup with its rival.

"There's nothing to be nervous about, there's no anxiety," UNC coach Hubert Davis said. "There's no conversations to be had with the players other than, what's most important to us? And the most important thing to us is how we're going to be prepare, how we're going to practice and how we're going to play."

Duke and UNC have split the season series so far, and also the last 100 meetings, going 50-50.