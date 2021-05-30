Duke beats NC State 1-0 for first ACC title since 1961

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils, who won their 12th straight game, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils, who won their 12th straight game, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history.

Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973. The Blue Devils scored in the fourth inning when Ethan Murray got a lead-off double and advanced to third and home on a pair of fly outs, scoring on Peter Matt’s sacrifice.

Starter Matt Willadsen struck out six in 4 2/3 innings for the Wolfpack.

