x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Duke beats NC State 1-0 for first ACC title since 1961

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils, who won their 12th straight game, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history.
Credit: AP
Duke pitcher Cooper Stinson throws against North Carolina State in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils, who won their 12th straight game, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history.

Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973. The Blue Devils scored in the fourth inning when Ethan Murray got a lead-off double and advanced to third and home on a pair of fly outs, scoring on Peter Matt’s sacrifice. 

Starter Matt Willadsen struck out six in 4 2/3 innings for the Wolfpack.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: