DURHAM, N.C. — Duke point guard Tre Jones announced he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The sophomore was most recently named ACC Player of the year, as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

In a statement released by Duke, Jones had the following to say:

"When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a National Championship," said Jones. "Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can't think about what didn't happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained with my brothers, the knowledge I received from Coach K and all of the Duke staff to become a better player and person, and the endless support from the Crazies and all the Duke fans. Duke has taught me what it means and what it takes to be the best at what I do. My journey is just getting started. As I look to begin my career at the next level I will always and forever cherish everything Duke."

"I couldn't be prouder of what he accomplished this season as both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "He's been the heart and soul of our program over the last two seasons, and it's been a joy for me to watch him develop as a player and leader. There aren't many as competitive as him, and I know the best is yet to come. I want to thank Tre for being such a pleasure to coach, and I wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his NBA career."

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils. He leaves Duke as the program's career leader in assist/turnover ratio at +2.87, while ranking third all-time in assists per game (5.8) and fifth in career steals per game (1.83).

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

USA Track and Field joins call to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Tom Brady announces he is joining the Buccaneers

Panthers owner gives over $1 million to COVID-19 relief funds