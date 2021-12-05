North Carolina and South Carolina to square off in Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

Tickets are available now for the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 30, in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation, owner and operator of the game, made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl marks the 20th anniversary of the first bowl game to call the Carolinas home.

“We are delighted to welcome the University of North Carolina and University of South Carolina to the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” Executive Director Danny Morrison said in a news release emailed to WCNC Charlotte. “This year’s game is very special for the Charlotte Sports Foundation. It marks the 20th anniversary of the game and is the second year overall, and first welcoming fans, with our partner Duke’s Mayonnaise. And we are delighted to feature the first ever bowl matchup between the schools. Both have strong, dedicated fan bases that have supported the teams all season. We look forward to hosting the Tar Heels and Gamecocks in Charlotte.”

This will be the 59th meeting between the two schools on the football field, and the first time playing each other in a bowl game. North Carolina leads the series 35-19-4. They have faced off in Charlotte twice to start the season, with the two games decided by a total of eight points. South Carolina won, 17-13, in 2015 while North Carolina won, 24-20, in 2019.

North Carolina is making its fifth appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and first since 2013. They are 1-3 in the bowl, losing to Boston College in 2004, West Virginia in 2008 and Pittsburgh in 2009 while beating Cincinnati in 2013. They are 4-5 overall at Bank of America Stadium.

The Tar Heels finished the season with an 6-6 overall record, 3-5 in the ACC. They defeated then #9 Wake Forest 58-55 and took ACC Champion Pittsburgh to overtime in back-to-back games. Three of their losses were to Top 25-ranked opponents (Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, NC State).

South Carolina will be making its second appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and first since a 2018 loss to Virginia. It has played in Charlotte for three regular season games. USC has a 3-2 record at Bank of America Stadium after beating East Carolina in 2011, UNC in 2015 and NC State in 2017, before losses to Virginia in 2018 and UNC in 2019.

The Gamecocks finished the season with a 6-6 overall record, 3-5 in the SEC. Three of their losses were to Top 25-ranked opponents (Georgia, Texas A&M, Clemson). They have won five of their last seven bowl appearances.

Tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.