Duke's Mayo Bowl will use NIL to showcase players' experience

Charlotte's annual bowl game will also offer a $5,000 contract to a player to be a Duke's Mayo Bowl Ambassador

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Duke's Mayo Bowl is jumping in on the Name, Image and Likeness movement.

Charlotte's annual bowl game will use participants from this year's game between North Carolina and South Carolina to tell the story of this year's bowl experience, through NIL opportunities.

"A player will be able to tell an authentic story and a behind the scenes look," Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Danny Morrison said.

The bowl game will also select a "Duke's Mayo Ambassador," from the winning team, and offer them a $5,000 contract to "help continue to tell the story of the Duke's Mayo Bowl into the offseason via social media posts and other opportunities."

"The world keeps changing and we wanted to stay on pace with the changing dynamic," Morrison said. "We think we'll have fun with it. It's a great way to tell the story of the Duke's Mayo brand."

The bowl game partnered with Opendorse for the NIL arrangements, a company that supports college athletes in marketing and branding opportunities.

Also talked to #Gamecocks coach @CoachSBeamer who says he will “One billion percent” get dunked with @DukesMayonnaise if South Carolina beats #UNC in the @DukesMayoBowl



It’s for $10,000 in charity this year. @wcnc https://t.co/xF0E9GD0iu — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 6, 2021

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m., at Bank of America Stadium.