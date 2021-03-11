x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Duke's Mayo Bowl will use NIL to showcase players' experience

Charlotte's annual bowl game will also offer a $5,000 contract to a player to be a Duke's Mayo Bowl Ambassador

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Duke's Mayo Bowl is jumping in on the Name, Image and Likeness movement.

Charlotte's annual bowl game will use participants from this year's game between North Carolina and South Carolina to tell the story of this year's bowl experience, through NIL opportunities.

"A player will be able to tell an authentic story and a behind the scenes look," Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Danny Morrison said.

The bowl game will also select a "Duke's Mayo Ambassador," from the winning team, and offer them a $5,000 contract to "help continue to tell the story of the Duke's Mayo Bowl into the offseason via social media posts and other opportunities."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

"The world keeps changing and we wanted to stay on pace with the changing dynamic," Morrison said. "We think we'll have fun with it. It's a great way to tell the story of the Duke's Mayo brand."

The bowl game partnered with Opendorse for the NIL arrangements, a company that supports college athletes in marketing and branding opportunities.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m., at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets are on sale here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hornets fall again to 76ers