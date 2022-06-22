Duke's Mayo Classic to feature HBCU rivalry

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic featuring the 100th anniversary of the "Aggie-Eagle Classic".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are now on sale for the coveted 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 3. at Bank of America Stadium.

This year's matchup will feature the 100th edition of the North Carolina A&T-North Carolina Central University rivalry commonly referred to as the "Aggie-Eagle Classic".

“The Charlotte Sports Foundation is honored to host this incredible rivalry game in the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF).

“Our staff and the team at Duke’s Mayo appreciate the importance of this rivalry and know that its influence extends past the playing field."

CSF has partnered up with 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, an organization that works within the community to enrich the lives of African American youth to help plan and execute events at the Classic.

“We are thrilled to partner with CSF to bring the Aggie-Eagle Classic to Charlotte as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said Brian Willis, Chair of Special Events for the 100 Black Men. “We plan on hosting the biggest tailgate weekend this rivalry has ever seen and encourage everyone to make plans to be in the Queen City for the opening weekend of college football!”

Outside the game fans can expect to participate in a full slate of activities including:

College and Career Fair

Step Show

Concert at the Spectrum Center

FanFest

History Exhibit at the Brooklyn Collective

Fans can find more information on fan events online at DukesMayoClassic.com

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched live on ESPN3 or ESPNU. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by contacting the CSF offices at Tickets@CharlotteSports.org.

