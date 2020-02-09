Duke's Mayo Classic moved to Wake Forest University

The 2020 Duke's Mayo Classic has been moved from Charlotte to Wake Forest University's Truist Field. Fans will not be in attendance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 Duke's Mayo Classic, featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wake Forest Demon Deacons, has been moved from Charlotte to Truist Field in Winston-Salem on September 26, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday. Fans will not be allowed to attend the relocated game.

The Duke's Mayo Classic was originally scheduled for Bank of America Stadium in September. Wake Forest opens the season September 12 vs Clemson before taking on NC State on September 19.

“The decision has been made to play the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Wake Forest University with no fans in attendance,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "As we continue to follow the guidelines and advice of government and public health officials, playing this game at Truist Field made the most sense. We look forward to an exciting game between two great teams in Notre Dame and Wake Forest.”

