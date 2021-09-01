Appalachian State to meet East Carolina in Duke's Mayo Classic Thursday

The North Carolina schools will open the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The college football season will kick off in the Carolinas Thursday, as Appalachian State meets East Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

This year's Duke's Mayo Classic will also host a top-five matchup when Clemson meets Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 2. Thursday's festivities will get underway with FanFest outside Bank of America Stadium.

Duke's Mayo Classic Info

Date : Thursday, Sept. 2

: Thursday, Sept. 2 Game time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium, Uptown Charlotte

: Bank of America Stadium, Uptown Charlotte TV: ESPNU

Duke's Mayo Classic FanFest Schedule

4:30 p.m. : FanFest opens

: FanFest opens 6:00 p.m. : Gates and team store open

: Gates and team store open 7:00 p.m. : FanFest alcohol sales end

: FanFest alcohol sales end 7:30 p.m.: Duke's Mayo Classic kicks off

Getting around Uptown over the weekend will be a little more difficult for people who drive around Bank of America Stadium. Multiple streets around the stadium will be closed until 12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Appalachian State Attendance Record?

As of Aug. 26, the Charlotte Sports Foundation reported that it had sold 31,000 tickets to the game. The Appalachian State home attendance record (they're the home team for this matchup) is 35,126. That mark was set in 2017 when Wake Forest made the trip to Boone and visited the Mountaineers.

"It'll be the best weekend in all of college football," Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Danny Morrison said. "We're looking forward to having these fabulous matchups showcase the city of Charlotte."

Duke's Mayo Classic Road Closures

South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Graham Street and Stonewall Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Street

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview

The Mountaineers return 17 starters from last year's 9-3 team. Second-year head coach Shawn Clark will once again have his team in contention for the Sun Belt championship with former Clemson and Duke transfer quarterback Chase Brice.

App State's defense will be anchored by lineman Demetrius Taylor and defensive back Shaun Jolly. Last year, App State held opponents to just 20 points per game and returns nine starters.

East Carolina Pirates Preview

Mike Houston enters his third season as East Carolina's head coach after a difficult 3-6 campaign last year. The Pirates ended last year on a high note, winning their last two games against SMU and Temple.

ECU returns 10 offensive starters from last year's team, including quarterback Holton Ahlers. In 25 career starts, Ahlers has 51 touchdowns and has thrown for over 7,000 yards. His success will be critical for the Pirates to win this season-opening contest against Appalachian State.

