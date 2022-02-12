East Lincoln advances to championship game, Weddington's season ends

The Mustangs stay unbeaten with regional final win over South Point

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Lincoln advanced to the 3A state championship game with a 14-7 win over South Point on Friday night in the West Regional Final.

Ben Cutter scored what would end up being the decisive touchdown, then sealed the victory with an interception for the Mustangs, who will play top-seeded Northern Nash for the 3A championship.

Both teams are unbeaten and will meet Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Meanwhile, the Weddington Warriors season came to an end with a hard-fought, 28-27 loss on the road at Grimsley in the 4A West Regional Final.

Warriors quarterback Tyler Budge helped break two ties in the game with touchdown passes to Griffin Reimer and Zymill Patterson.

But the Whirlies matched each time and will advance to the championship game.

Here are the championship game pairings provided by the NCHSAA.

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 4A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill

#2 New Bern Bears (15-0) vs. #1 Grimsley Whirlies (15-0)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 11:00 AM | 2A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill

#2 East Duplin Panthers (14-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (14-1)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | 1A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University

#1 Tarboro Vikings (14-1) vs. #4 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-1)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 3A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University