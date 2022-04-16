East Lincoln's Alec Burleson back home to play against Knights

Charlotte native is an outfielder in the St. Louis Cardinals organization

There was a familiar face in town as the Charlotte Knights hosted the Memphis Redbirds this week.

Redbirds outfielder Alec Burleson is from Denver, and a product of East Lincoln High School.

"It's been great, growing up and coming to these games," Burleson said. "Having a lot of family here has been great, being able to see everybody and me being able to play in front o them in person."

Burleson played baseball and basketball at East Lincoln, where he was named 2A All-State three times in baseball.

He went on to play at ECU where he played in the field and pitched for the Pirates.

In 2020, Burleson was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the MLB Amateur Draft.

He's been climbing the minor league ladder rather quickly, making it to Triple-A Memphis by the end of the 2021 season, his second in pro ball.

Great to have an opportunity to watch EL alum ⁦@alecburleson9⁩ here in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/7hYvnzjcgN — @athleticsELHS (@athleticselhs) April 16, 2022

The Cardinals placed the 23-year-old back at that level, one step away from the Major Leagues, to begin 2022.

"The biggest thing for me is comfortability," Burleson said. "I'm more comfortable here, knowing the pitching is a tick better here. Taking that into this year has really helped."

The early results have been good. Burleson has hit four home runs in nine games to start the season, including a pair of three-run blasts in the same game in Charlotte this week.