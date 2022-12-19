Elevated and equal experience the goal for Jumpman Invitational

The unique basketball event wants the womens teams to have the same experience as the mens squads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The members of the North Carolina womens basketball team were big fans of the Jordan Brand swag upon arrival at the Jumpman Invitational.

"A lot more than we expected," said Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly. "We were expecting at least a shirt and we got all that gear and we were overly excited. We got a lot of hoodies, jackets, sweats."

On Tuesday, North Carolina will tip off the inaugural event with a game against Michigan.

Mens and womens teams from UNC, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida -- all Jordan Brand schools -- are participating.

It's unique enough to have mens and womens teams at the same event, and it's unfortunately unique to have equal accomodations, as has been documented in the past several years at even division one womens events across the country.

"From the beginning we wanted both mens and womens to have an elevated experience but also an equal experience," Miller Yoho, a spokesperson for the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said. "From the same playing court, to the same gifts, to the same experience from the Jordan Brand and what they're getting in the hotel room. Everything is about equality and this is the way things should be. It's common sense to have events like this."

UNC was among the first teams to arrive and were immediately struck by the equal accomodations.

"There's no one who set foot in this hotel and didn't feel like this was for them," UNC coach Courtney Banghart said. "I don't think our men will feel any different than our women. It's a first-class event and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

The Tar Heels womens team got to practice where the Hornets do, and all participants have access to a lavish players lounge at the team hotel.

"Having the players lounge open to both the mens and womens teams," Kelly said, "just seeing the setup, one of the main focuses is to have everything equal. It's a huge step and it's really encouraging just seeing tournaments in the past."