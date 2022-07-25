ESPN has set Rock Hill as their destination for this year's running of 'The Ocho.' Here's what to expect

ESPN dedicates one day a year to "seldom seen sports." This year's event will take place in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a bold move, ESPN has set Rock Hill as their destination for this year's running of "The Ocho," an annual programming dedication to sports usually under the radar.

On Friday, Aug. 5, ESPN will dedicate a full day to these sports and feature over 14 hours of live coverage of events at venues in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill will host some of the year's most anticipated sporting events such as the American Cornhole League (ACL) SuperHole III Finals, the Turf Wars Kickball Invitational, and the US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off, among others.

A total of 13 events will take place at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows live on the day.

When ESPN is not live at Rock Hill, they will air coveted events like the 2022 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs and the Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition.

The venues will open an hour before the first event on Aug. 5. Tickets are required for the ACL and U.S. Quadball events.

The full list of events taking place in Rock Hill are:

World Axe Throwing League

AWA Wiffle Ball

2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout

2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational

Pogopalooza Cup 2022

U.S. Quadball Invitational

ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals

ACL SuperHole III Finals

Turf Wars Kickball Invitational

OmegaBall Invitational

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase

US Air Guitar All-Star Air-off

Slippery Stairs

ESPN "The Ocho" began in 2017 as a nod to the 2004 film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

