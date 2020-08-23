Fans not allowed at Charlotte 49ers home opener

The athletic department said this decision is in consideration of ongoing public health concerns as well as UNC Charlotte’s move to delay in-person classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49er athletics department announced Sunday that fans are not allowed at the home-opener versus Georgia State on September 26.

The athletic department said this decision is in consideration of ongoing public health concerns as well as UNC Charlotte’s move to delay in-classroom education until October 1st.

As a result, season ticket packages for the 2020 season are no longer viable.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate these unprecedented and complicated circumstances,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Our staff has worked tirelessly developing multiple seating models to accommodate our amazing fans. However, we must be responsive to the condition of our community, and the reality is that until we see significant improvement, we cannot host fans. We remain hopeful that we will be able to offer single-game tickets for games later this season should the situation allow.”

Charlotte 49er season ticket holders options:

A complete refund of their 2020 football season ticket purchase

Consider a tax-deductible donation of all or part of their purchase to support Charlotte 49er student-athletes

Roll-over funds to apply to 2021 football ticket purchase