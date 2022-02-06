Field announced for Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup

Six HBCU golf programs will compete at Quail Hollow Club on Aug. 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before the highly-anticipated Presidents Cup comes to Quail Hollow in September, another great golf event tees off on the course in late August.

The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup will be held Aug. 29, in honor of the 100th anniversary of Sifford's birth.

Sifford, a Charlotte native, was the first African-American player on the PGA Tour.

The field is now set, comprised of the top four Division I HBCU programs, the top Division II HBCU program, and host Johnson C. Smith.

Howard University (D1)

Florida A&M (D1)

Alabama State (D1)

Texas Southern (D1)

Livingstone College (DII)

JCSU (DII/Host)

“Charlie Sifford’s legacy as the first African-American player on the PGA TOUR continues to impact future generations of golfers," Presidents Cup chair Johno Harris said. "Allowing for kids from all backgrounds to experience this great sport."

Each team will receive complimentary travel and accommodations for the event.

The players will be split into teams of 12, competing in four-ball competition in the morning, followed by singles in the afternoon.

Howard University, Florida A&M University, Alabama State University and Texas Southern University are the four Division I HBCU teams to qualify, while Livingstone College in nearby Salisbury, North Carolina, qualified as the top Division II HBCU program.@PresidentsCup — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 1, 2022

The players will then join Presidents Cup captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman as they make captains' picks for the Presidents Cup.

JCSU BASKETBALL TO COMPETE IN HBCU TIP-OFF

On Wednesday it was also announced that JCSU basketball will compete in two events early next season.

On Nov. 15-16, the Golden Bulls will be part of the Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The field also features three other HBCU programs: Clark Atlanta University, Virginia Union University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Then from Dec. 17-18 JCSU will play in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas.

Both events are sponsored by NBA star Chris Paul.

"We are so excited for the second year of our HBCU Challenge," Paul said. "It is great to work with our partners to give these student athletes a national stage they may not otherwise have."

Norfolk State, Hampton, Texas Southern and North Carolina A&T State are also in the challenge.