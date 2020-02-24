CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 75th Anniversary CIAA Tournament will run February 25 through February 29. This is the Queen City's 15th year in a row hosting the event, and thousands of people are expected to visit.

From the basketball tournament itself to comedy shows at Bojangles' Coliseum, the CIAA Tournament is highly anticipated. But it's the unofficial events that have caused troupe in the past.

A few years ago 100 shots were fired outside a party. Since then, the city only issues party permits to landowners rather than outside promoters.

But for over a decade, the event has brought in big bucks to Charlotte.

According to city leaders, last year the tournament brought in around $43 million, including $25 million in direct spending from more than 75,000 fans.

Next year, the CIAA will not return to Charlotte, it will move to Baltimore instead. Local businesses that look forward to the customers each year say it's a loss for their business.

It will be in Baltimore from 2021 through 2023. After that, Charlotte will have the chance to bid again and bring it back.

