Five Carolina teams playing in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five teams from the Carolinas are playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
WCNC Charlotte has put together a guide of who's playing when and how to watch.
This year, all of the games are in the Indianapolis area.
Appalachian State University
No. 16 App State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
Thursday, 8:40 p.m.
TruTV
Assembly Hall (Indiana University in Bloomington)
Note: This is a First Four game, which means the winner will play No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.
University of North Carolina
No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
CBS
Mackey Arena (Purdue University in West Lafayette)
Winthrop University
No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova
Friday, 9:57 p.m.
TNT
Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Clemson University
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers
Friday, 9:20 p.m.
TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
UNC Greensboro
No. 13 UNCG vs. No. 4 Florida State
Saturday, 12:45 p.m.
TruTV
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)