Five Carolina teams playing in NCAA Tournament

Appalachian State University will tip-off first on Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five teams from the Carolinas are playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

WCNC Charlotte has put together a guide of who's playing when and how to watch.

This year, all of the games are in the Indianapolis area.

Appalachian State University

No. 16 App State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Thursday, 8:40 p.m.

TruTV

Assembly Hall (Indiana University in Bloomington)

Note: This is a First Four game, which means the winner will play No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

THE STAGE IS SET!



We will take on Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday!#TakeTheStairs pic.twitter.com/fhvHkOx8Oi — App State Basketball (@AppStateMBB) March 14, 2021

University of North Carolina

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

CBS

Mackey Arena (Purdue University in West Lafayette)

Going Dancing ➡️ the Heels will be the 8 seed in the South Region.#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/D3Gwk7UahH — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 14, 2021

Winthrop University

No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova

Friday, 9:57 p.m.

TNT

Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

ICYMI, Eagles Earn 12 Seed, Will Face 5th-Seeded Villanova Friday Night



📝: https://t.co/zj5887HGMa pic.twitter.com/Xev1JwIJjJ — Winthrop MBB (@Winthrop_MBB) March 15, 2021

Clemson University

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers

Friday, 9:20 p.m.

TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

UNC Greensboro

No. 13 UNCG vs. No. 4 Florida State

Saturday, 12:45 p.m.

TruTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)