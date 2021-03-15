x
Sports

Five Carolina teams playing in NCAA Tournament

Appalachian State University will tip-off first on Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five teams from the Carolinas are playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

WCNC Charlotte has put together a guide of who's playing when and how to watch.

This year, all of the games are in the Indianapolis area.

Appalachian State University

No. 16 App State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Thursday, 8:40 p.m.

TruTV

Assembly Hall (Indiana University in Bloomington)

Note: This is a First Four game, which means the winner will play No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

University of North Carolina

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

CBS

Mackey Arena (Purdue University in West Lafayette)

Winthrop University

No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova

Friday, 9:57 p.m.

TNT

Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Clemson University

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers

Friday, 9:20 p.m.

TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

UNC Greensboro

No. 13 UNCG vs. No. 4 Florida State

Saturday, 12:45 p.m.

TruTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

