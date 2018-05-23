CHARLOTTE, NC -- NASCAR named five new members into their Hall of Fame to be inducted as the Class of 2019.

The five new inductees are drivers Jeff Gordon, Alan Kulwicki, and Davey Allison and owners Jack Roush and Roger Penske will be inducted as well.

In addition, NASCAR announced Jim Hunter earned the 2019 Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The distinguished group will be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte on February 1, 2019.

The ceremony will mark the 10th class of inductees since the NASCAR Hall of Fame opened in 2010.

Jeff Gordan who leads the class in terms of popularity won four NASCAR Cup Championships during his career and 93 races.

Alan Kulwicki was the first college graduate win a NASCAR Cup Championship in 1992.

Jack Roush and Roger Penske have a combined five NASCAR Cup Championships in their time as owners.

Davey Allison won 19 races, including the 1992 Daytona 500 before his untimely death in 1993.

