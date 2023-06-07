Flag football continental championship in Charlotte this week

The U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams will play for gold medals on Friday night at UNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a 2022 study done by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), about 7.1 million people in the United States played flag football, including 2.5 million people who "routinely engaged in the sport."

And this week, you can see the best in the world play flag football in Charlotte.

Thousands of flag football players from all over the world have descended on UNC Charlotte for several events, including the 2023 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Americas Continental Flag Football Championship.

That includes the U.S. men's and women's teams, who will each participate in the gold medal games Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

There is public parking with a shuttle located at 9405 Cameron Blvd at UNC Charlotte Lot 6.

"It's elite," Madison Fulford, a wide receiver for the U.S. Women's National Team said. "It's dynamic. It's electric."

Madison Fulford is from Concord where she starred in basketball, track and volleyball at JM Robinson High School.

She went on to run track at Limestone University.

Now, football is her game.

"I always felt hungry. I wanted to be out there," Fulford said. "I had that craving. Now that I actually partake in it, it's everything to me."

A tenacious spirit that evokes memories of her favorite Panthers player, Steve Smith Sr.

Well, guess who was on the sidelines when she scored a touchdown in Charlotte this week?

"I literally pointed at him while I was running," Fulford said. "It was like one of those things you see on a movie where you meet your hero."

Now Fulford and these women are serving as the heroes. With scores of kids streaming out to watch.

"I look at them and I see myself," Fulford said, "but now they have that vision of this is attainable."

Another legendary NFL receiver, Torry Holt, stopped by as well.

USA Football partnered with the UNC Charlotte performance center to bring the team, and this event to Charlotte.

"The exciting part particularly on the flag side is the girls' and women's pathway," USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. "It's just skyrocketing the interest and the support and the passion behind it."

USA Football is hoping to help find flag football a spot in the Summer Olympics in 2028.

"We think we have a really good shot so we're keeping our fingers crossed and we feel really excited about it," Hallenbeck said. "And we should know later this year by October."

